Council programme supporting small businesses

Mid Ulster Council have commissioned Global Education Ltd (GEL) to deliver their new Transform Programme.
The project is part-funded by Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund and will work in partnership with micro and small businesses to further improve their ability to attract and retain staff.
Full details can be viewed on the Mid Ulster Council website – www.midulstercouncil.org/transform - and an application form can be obtained by contacting Janis at GEL on 028 7134 7631.
