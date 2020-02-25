Court News : Charge of handling three stolen cows denied

A charge of handling stolen cattle, which is alleged to have occurred over four years ago, is to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.



Matthew Robert Smyth, 26, from Moneymore Road, Magherafelt is accused of dishonestly assisted in the retention of three stolen cows for the benefit of another, on a date between January 6 and 8 2016.



A defence lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until March 11 when a contest date will be fixed.