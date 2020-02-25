Court News: Accused of using Buckfast bottle as weapon

A judge at Magherafelt Magistrates Court has agreed to adjourn a public order case involving a teenager who it is claimed brandished a Buckfast bottle as an offensive weapon.



David Bell, 19, from Ballycraigy Ring, Larne is also charged with assaulting police, using disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.



The offences relate to an alleged incident in the Garden Street area of Magherafelt on October 31 2018.



A defending lawyer requested some time to consult fully with his client. District Judge Oonagh Mullan listed the case for mention on March 11.