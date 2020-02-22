Move More participants mark World Cancer Day

Over 50 participants have taken part in a special fundraising walk at Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady to mark World Cancer Day.



The event on Tuesday, February 4 was attended by participants of the Macmillan Move More project from Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry City and Strabane.



The award winning initiative offers free tailored support to help people living with cancer to become and remain active.

The walk covered a 2.4 mile route within the park’s beautiful surroundings.



Afterwards, those taking part enjoyed lunch together in the Ritter Tea Rooms, raising £278 for Macmillan Cancer Support along the way.



The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Initiatives like this show how Move More is making a positive difference to the lives of those living with cancer in this area and I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in this very worthwhile event.”



Move More Coordinator Catherine Bell-Allen, added: “Getting together in this way to mark World Cancer Day highlights the benefits which come with getting active while also serving as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer. We had a very enjoyable morning in Roe Valley Country Park and social opportunities like this are another important benefit of the Move More scheme.”



Physical activity before, during and after cancer treatment can help prevent and manage some of the effects of treatment, such as fatigue, depression and risks to heart health. Based on this evidence, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has joined forces with Macmillan Cancer Support to improve the lives of people with cancer.



The project also provides an opportunity to meet other people on their own cancer journey, reducing loneliness and isolation and offering a chance to talk to people who understand what it’s like living with cancer.



To get involved in the Move More programme or to find out more email move.more@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring 07597399765.