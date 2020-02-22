Famous German artist set for Flax Mill date

Contact
One of Germany’s most profiled artists has announced she will be visiting County Derry later in the year.
Ursula ‘Ula’ Richter will exhibit some of her paintings at the 27th Flax Mill Open Day in September.
Flax Mill owner Marion Baur, is an admirer of Richter’s work and is looking forward to welcoming her to Derrylane.
She said: “She is as productive and ingenious as ever – the story behind every painting is unique and her outspokenness against racism, war and injustice comes across on the canvas.
“We are absolutely delighted that this huge artist will exhibit at the Flax Mill.”
The Dortmund-based painter recently marked her 80th birthday with an exhibition in Berlin, hosted by Naturfreunde (Friends of Nature), an international movement with a Social Democratic background.
September marks her first Irish exhibition and organiser Marion Baur has selected 12 paintings for display, including her famous Familie Schnoog, which depicts a family murdered in Auschwitz.
Among the visitors to book their place are Birmingham-based photographer Bernard S. Davis, German singer and accordionist Isabel Neuenfeldt and American dancer Danielle Emblom.
There will be a bonus for those attending the Open Day as Moneymore’s Charlie Mallon, owner of world- renowned Mallon’s Foundry, will exhibit some castings alongside Richter’s paintings.
Dungiven Library manager Sharon Reilly will welcome visitors to the event and owner Marion Baur is urging people to book now.
“We have limited space to 50 people – the cottage will make a great atmosphere but at this stage there are only 3 places left, so please book now," she said.
The exhibition will open on Friday, September 11 at 6:00pm, before the 27th Flax Mill Open Day and Yard Fest takes place the following day. Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Flax Mill via email flaxmill@gmx.net or phone on 028 7774 2655.
