Inflatable water park planned to open this summer

An inflatable water park is set to open outside Magherafelt later this year.



Splash NI, which is to be located on the Maghadone Road is due to completed in time for the summer, according organisers.



The 17-acre site sits among a woodland cove outside Moneymore and includes a 12-acre freshwater lake which Splash NI are now moulding into what they describe as ‘nature’s ultimate playground’.



Having already invested an initial £330,000 in the project, Splash NI are hoping to raise a further £250,000 to install ‘top of the range’ facilities to include a reception area, café and burger bar, kit storage area and large changing area.



To do so, they have employed an innovative crowdfunding strategy where punters are invited to choose from Advanced Ticket Reward options, with huge discounts available before the opening of the park.



These range from £50 to £200, with the highest option – Platinum – worth 25 hour-long session passes at what the website claims is a total value of £500.



The idea has experienced a warm reception on the company’s Facebook page and the company are currently recruiting staff for the new water park, with vacancies available for manger and lifeguard roles at the new facility.



The ambitious plans for the water park also include the building of an inland beach area later in the year.



Photos and videos of the exciting new project are available to view on the Splash NI Facebook page or online at www.splashni.com