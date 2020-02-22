Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Inflatable water park planned to open this summer

An inflatable water park is set to open outside Magherafelt later this year.

Inflatable water park planned to open this summer

This will be Northern Ireland’s newest Inflatable Waterpark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An inflatable water park is set to open outside Magherafelt later this year.

Splash NI, which is to be located on the Maghadone Road is due to completed in time for the summer, according organisers.

The 17-acre site sits among a woodland cove outside Moneymore and includes a 12-acre freshwater lake which Splash NI are now moulding into what they describe as ‘nature’s ultimate playground’.

Having already invested an initial £330,000 in the project, Splash NI are hoping to raise a further £250,000 to install ‘top of the range’ facilities to include a reception area, café and burger bar, kit storage area and large changing area.

To do so, they have employed an innovative crowdfunding strategy where punters are invited to choose from Advanced Ticket Reward options, with huge discounts available before the opening of the park.

These range from £50 to £200, with the highest option – Platinum – worth 25 hour-long session passes at what the website claims is a total value of £500.

The idea has experienced a warm reception on the company’s Facebook page and the company are currently recruiting staff for the new water park, with vacancies available for manger and lifeguard roles at the new facility.

The ambitious plans for the water park also include the building of an inland beach area later in the year.

Photos and videos of the exciting new project are available to view on the Splash NI Facebook page or online at www.splashni.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie