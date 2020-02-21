Court News : Maghera woman accused of cocaine possession and public order offences

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A woman has appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of possessing drugs and a number of public order offences.
Tracy Turner, 44, from Hawthorne Road, Maghera is charged with having a quantity of cocaine on January 19, as well as assaulting two police officers and resisting arrest.
The location of the alleged offences was not disclosed. A police officer told the court all charges could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Turner on continuing bail to return on March 18.
