Court News ; Man on 'superstrength' cannabis charges

A thirty-year -old Randalstown man has been remanded on bail accused of possessing three types of cannabis, in charges dating back to last summer.



Diarmaid Anderson from Creggan Road is accused of possessing the drug in herbal and oil form as well as what is referred to as ‘Shatter’ – described as superstrength version.



It is also alleged he was in unlawfully in possession of a firework. All matters relate to an alleged detection on June 6.



A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until March 18.