Court News : Limavady woman had hands 'covered in blood'

Police responded to a report of a disturbance and then found a woman sitting on a footpath with her hands "covered in blood" and it then emerged she had broken windows.



Ciara Craig, 38, of Drumachose Park, Limavady, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to November 13 last year.



Her brother said he had invited the defendant round for drinks but she became "argumentative" and caused damage.



Craig also pleaded guilty to a number of offences which happened on November 22 last year including disorderly behaviour, assault; criminal damage; attempted criminal damage, breach of a Non-Molestation Order and making threats to damage property.



When police located the defendant she was highly intoxicated and was shouting.



She appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from prison.



A defence barrister said the matters before the court increased Craig's criminal record to past the "100 mark".



He said she had a clear record up until recent years.



Craig was given a three months jail term.