Court News : Twenty year-old had Ecstasy tablets at nightclub

A man caught with 15 Ecstasy tablets and powder with an estimated value of £150 at 'Halo' nightclub in Ballycastle in the run up Christmas has been given a two months jail sentence, suspended for a year.



Ryan Doherty, 20, of Glasgort Road, Aghadowey, had offences detected on December 20 last year.



At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday guilty pleas were entered to two charges of possessing Ecstasy - also known as MDMA - in powder and tablet form.



A prosecutor said suspicions were raised about Doherty when he entered toilets at the nightclub.



Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said there were "mental health issues in the background".



He said the defendant had been working at AVX but lost his job.



Added Mr Rafferty: "He appreciates his nights out are going to have to be managed without the benefit of prohibited narcotics".



District Judge Peter King said "dabbling" in Class A drugs runs the risk of being sent to jail.