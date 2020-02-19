Court News : Man with over 160 convictions tried to run off from police at hospital

A man with 162 previous convictions who had to be taken to hospital due to his condition after being arrested then attempted to make off from police.



Adam McDaid (25), of Anderson Park, Limavady, was initially spotted "acting suspiciously" at Coleraine Bus Station on December 12 last year and also attempted to run off at that stage.



At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday he was sentenced on charges of possessing cannabis and the theft of groceries worth £75 from Poundland in Coleraine.



Three days later the defendant again made off from police after he had stolen goods including alcohol with a total value of over £200 from SuperValu in Limavady.



Again he had drugs and arising out of those incidents he admitted charges of theft, and possession of cannabis and Xanax.



The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.



A defence barrister said the defendant had "left school with an already entrenched" drug habit.



The December offences happened within days of his release from prison.



The lawyer claimed McDaid had been "bereft of any support to help him find his way back into the community" and had been "sofa-surfing". The December 15 offences happened whilst the defendant was on bail for the December 12 matters.



McDaid was jailed for six months.