Volunteering with Alzheimer’s Society

Side by Side, a befriending-style service from Alzheimer’s Society, is currently recruiting new volunteers for its services in Mid-Ulster Hospital.
The service is volunteer-led and helps people living with dementia to continue to play active roles in their communities.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Side by Side service is asked to contact Maureen on 07703470746.
