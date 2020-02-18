GAA club challenges contractor over road project

A south Derry GAA club has challenged a contractor carrying out work on the sliproad to the club, amid concerns the community are not being ‘kept informed’.



St Malachy’s GAC, Castledawson, have written directly to Graham and Farran after the contractor installed kerbs on the Broagh Road, leading up to the club.



The club are concerned that the kerbs will cause restrictions to large vehicles who require access to the ground throughout the year as well and are worried that failure to provide a ‘passing area’ on the road will lead to major traffic disruption.



Tensions flared between the club and the contractor last year over fears that inadequate lighting on a footbridge built to provide access to the club and there are fears the contractor is again failing to effectively communicate with local residents.



In a pointed letter to the contractors, St Malachy’s camogie club chairperson Frances Craig said that there was a lack in consultation for local residents.



She said: “You have had the opportunity to improve the safety of members and local residents and are once again are choosing not to do this.



“There was no previous consultation with St. Malachy's GAC and the local residents before these kerbs were planned, to ensure all parties were happy with the eventual outcome.



“As 'considerate contractors', we will be expecting your company to take the health and safety of our community very seriously and organise immediate consultation with the local residents and St. Malachys GAC this week before this goes any further.”



“Safety implications need to be discussed urgently along with potential remedies. We deserve to be 'kept informed' at all stages of this project, something that was promised by Graham Farran on many occasions.”



Graham and Farran acknowledged that they had received the correspondence from the club with a brief response.



They said: “We can confirm we have received the email from Frances Craig and will respond accordingly.”