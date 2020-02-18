Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GAA club challenges contractor over road project

A south Derry GAA club has challenged a contractor carrying out work on the sliproad to the club, amid concerns the community are not being ‘kept informed’.

GAA club challenges contractor over road project

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A south Derry GAA club has challenged a contractor carrying out work on the sliproad to the club, amid concerns the community are not being ‘kept informed’.

St Malachy’s GAC, Castledawson, have written directly to Graham and Farran after the contractor installed kerbs on the Broagh Road, leading up to the club.

The club are concerned that the kerbs will cause restrictions to large vehicles who require access to the ground throughout the year as well and are worried that failure to provide a ‘passing area’ on the road will lead to major traffic disruption.

Tensions flared between the club and the contractor last year over fears that inadequate lighting on a footbridge built to provide access to the club and there are fears the contractor is again failing to effectively communicate with local residents.

In a pointed letter to the contractors, St Malachy’s camogie club chairperson Frances Craig said that there was a lack in consultation for local residents.

She said: “You have had the opportunity to improve the safety of members and local residents and are once again are choosing not to do this.

“There was no previous consultation with St. Malachy's GAC and the local residents before these kerbs were planned, to ensure all parties were happy with the eventual outcome.

“As 'considerate contractors', we will be expecting your company to take the health and safety of our community very seriously and organise immediate consultation with the local residents and St. Malachys GAC this week before this goes any further.”

“Safety implications need to be discussed urgently along with potential remedies. We deserve to be 'kept informed' at all stages of this project, something that was promised by Graham Farran on many occasions.”

Graham and Farran acknowledged that they had received the correspondence from the club with a brief response.

They said: “We can confirm we have received the email from Frances Craig and will respond accordingly.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie