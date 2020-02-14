Peace funding used to launch new Roe Valley history book

After two years of research, Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers group has launched its book 'We Count Too!'



The Limavady based history club availed of funding under the PEACE IV Understanding Our Area programme to publish the fascinating publication.



This project was one element within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council backed programme, delivered by Museum Services with a wide range of community partners.



PEACE IV Understanding Our Area set out to increase the understanding and expression of the borough’s culture and history, our people and places, through museum collections, historic sites and cultural heritage to create a peace building legacy.



The book includes a toolkit to find forgotten nurses, Voluntary Aid Detachment workers (VADs) and other women who served during World War One and features local case studies from the Causeway Coast and Glens’ area.



All too often the important role of women in this period of history has been overlooked and sometimes forgotten; a period which not only changed the political landscape of Europe but also the social position of women within society.