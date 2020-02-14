Bob & Bert's celebrate 1st birthday in Magherafelt

Contact
Staff at Bob & Bert's Magherafelt store who celebrated one year in business last week.
A coffee shop has celebrated their first year of business in Magherafelt and indicated plans to develop further in the area.
Bob & Bert’s was founded in 2013 and the business currently has 17 coffee shops across Northern Ireland, with three further stores in Scotland at Dumfries, Falkirk and Dunfermline.
They opened their Broad Street store a year ago and last week held a lunchtime event to celebrate their first birthday.
Founder and Managing Director Colin McClean told the County Derry Post: “The past year has been exceptionally busy for us.
“The community in Magherafelt have been magnificent and heave helped us create a unique environment in the town.”
The shop has welcomed over 250,000 customers since opening last February and Colin announced plans to introduce a new menu.
He said: “We plan to introduce a new menu in the next few weeks, focusing on introducing a vegan, veggie and extending our existing brunch menu.
At their launch last year, Colin stressed the importance of the company’s ethos of supporting local sports groups and schools and as the store turns one year-old, he reinforced their eagerness to continue this trend.
He said: “We will continue to give back to the community through sponsorship of local clubs and schools. We currently sponsor St Pius Camogs & Rainey ES Rugby team.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin who has hit out at SDLP leader Colum Eastwood for 'lavishing praise'' on Julian Smith
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.