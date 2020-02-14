Bob & Bert's celebrate 1st birthday in Magherafelt

A coffee shop has celebrated their first year of business in Magherafelt and indicated plans to develop further in the area.



Bob & Bert’s was founded in 2013 and the business currently has 17 coffee shops across Northern Ireland, with three further stores in Scotland at Dumfries, Falkirk and Dunfermline.



They opened their Broad Street store a year ago and last week held a lunchtime event to celebrate their first birthday.



Founder and Managing Director Colin McClean told the County Derry Post: “The past year has been exceptionally busy for us.



“The community in Magherafelt have been magnificent and heave helped us create a unique environment in the town.”



The shop has welcomed over 250,000 customers since opening last February and Colin announced plans to introduce a new menu.



He said: “We plan to introduce a new menu in the next few weeks, focusing on introducing a vegan, veggie and extending our existing brunch menu.



At their launch last year, Colin stressed the importance of the company’s ethos of supporting local sports groups and schools and as the store turns one year-old, he reinforced their eagerness to continue this trend.



He said: “We will continue to give back to the community through sponsorship of local clubs and schools. We currently sponsor St Pius Camogs & Rainey ES Rugby team.”