Contact
The Mid Ulster Great Days Out Fair will take place at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace this month.
Group organisers have been invited to a Great Days Out Fair at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace on Wednesday, February 26.
The fair, which will take place from 9:45am – 1:00pm, will exhibit attractions and activities from across Mid Ulster and is aimed at those who influence and organise group trips for their club or association to help them plan the perfect day trip.
Places are limited to two people per group or organisation and are open to group organisers only. Organisations are asked to contact Allison O’Keefe via email – allison.okeefe@midulstercouncil.org – orby phone on 03000 132 132, ext 24710.
A list of exhibitors can be viewed on the Mid Ulster Council website at the following link:
https://www.midulstercouncil.org/events-listing/events/mid-ulster-great-days-out-fair
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Jimmy Murray pictured with Mayor Michaela Boyle at the reception which was held in his honour in the Guildhall today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.