Group organisers have been invited to a Great Days Out Fair at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace on Wednesday, February 26.



The fair, which will take place from 9:45am – 1:00pm, will exhibit attractions and activities from across Mid Ulster and is aimed at those who influence and organise group trips for their club or association to help them plan the perfect day trip.



Places are limited to two people per group or organisation and are open to group organisers only. Organisations are asked to contact Allison O’Keefe via email – allison.okeefe@midulstercouncil.org – orby phone on 03000 132 132, ext 24710.



A list of exhibitors can be viewed on the Mid Ulster Council website at the following link:

https://www.midulstercouncil.org/events-listing/events/mid-ulster-great-days-out-fair