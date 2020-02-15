Ardtara Country House up for prestigious food award

Ardtara Country House has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.



The Upperlands restaurant is one of a number of eateries up for the renowned awards, run in association with Fáilte Ireland

A glitzy ceremony celebrating the best of Ireland's hospitality industry will take place next week at the InterContinental Dublin.



The Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.



The awards will be attended by representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef and author, Rachel Allen.



Each shortlisted establishment has been independently assessed and recognised by Georgina Campbell and her team as being among the leading breakfast venues in Ireland.



Winners will be published on www.ireland-guide.com