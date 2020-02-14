Contact

Court News : Man further remanded into custody over house fire

A man charged with 'arson endangering life with intent' in relation to a fire in Dungiven, has been further remanded in custody on Monday.

Coleraine Courthouse

A man charged with 'arson endangering life with intent' in relation to a fire in Dungiven, has been further remanded in custody on Monday.

Anthony Paul McGuigan, 58, with an address given as Victoria Street in Belfast, is accused in relation to an incident at Ard Na Smoll on Friday January 3 this year.

The particulars of the charge are that the defendant 'without lawful excuse damaged or destroyed by fire certain property...intending to damage or destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed and intending thereby to endanger the lives of various neighbouring residents'.

The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on February 3 by video link from custody where he he had been remanded to in January.

The case has been adjourned to March

