Rainey boys cook up a storm

SuperValu Dungiven invited County Derry Big School Cook Off finalists from the Rainey Endowed College to show off their winning cookery skills in store.



The boys are taking part in the annual, Mount Charles Big School Cook Off Competition, in association with SuperValu, taking place at Belfast Metropolitan College, Titanic Quarter, on the March 4.



As part of the competition, shortlisted schools were invited by their local SuperValu store to perform a cookery demo and Johnny Regan and Gareth Linton showed why they were worthy County winners, cooking up hearty ‘Wheaten Griddles’ served with cheese and tomato or berry jam.



The team will cook their ‘Piggy ‘n’ Cod Salsa Dance’ recipe at the grand finals, held at Belfast Metropolitan College, Titanic Quarter in March.



Parent representative, Joanne Regan said: “This is such an exciting and wonderful project. Investing in our youth is so important and both Johnny and Gareth are very passionate about cooking and leading a healthy lifestyle. The Mount Charles Big School Cook Off, in association with SuperValu certainly ticks all those boxes.”



SuperValu Dungiven Manager Ross Gibson said: “I was delighted to welcome the two boys from Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt, to our store here in Dungiven. Their demonstration certainly attracted our customers’ attention and I think everyone who came into the store left dreaming about their wonderful ‘Wheaten Griddles’. We all wish them the best of luck for the finals.”



Caitriona Lennox, Business Development Manager at Mount Charles thanked Mrs Regan and pupils of Rainey Endowed for coming along to demonstrate their cooking abilities and said she was “looking forward to welcoming them to the finals at Belfast Met,” in March.



Each county winning team will receive an apron, a finalist plaque for their school and a chef’s jacket to wear to the finals and the overall winning team will receive a plaque for the winning team and other amazing prizes.