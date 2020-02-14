Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Rainey boys cook up a storm

SuperValu Dungiven invited County Derry Big School Cook Off finalists from the Rainey Endowed College to show off their winning cookery skills in store.

Rainey boys cook up a storm

Parent representative Joanne Regan with Gareth Linton and Big School Cook Off Competition teammate, Johnny Regan from Rainey Endowed College and SuperValu Dungiven Manager, Ross Gibson.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SuperValu Dungiven invited County Derry Big School Cook Off finalists from the Rainey Endowed College to show off their winning cookery skills in store.

The boys are taking part in the annual, Mount Charles Big School Cook Off Competition, in association with SuperValu, taking place at Belfast Metropolitan College, Titanic Quarter, on the March 4.

As part of the competition, shortlisted schools were invited by their local SuperValu store to perform a cookery demo and Johnny Regan and Gareth Linton showed why they were worthy County winners, cooking up hearty ‘Wheaten Griddles’ served with cheese and tomato or berry jam.

The team will cook their ‘Piggy ‘n’ Cod Salsa Dance’ recipe at the grand finals, held at Belfast Metropolitan College, Titanic Quarter in March.

Parent representative, Joanne Regan said: “This is such an exciting and wonderful project. Investing in our youth is so important and both Johnny and Gareth are very passionate about cooking and leading a healthy lifestyle. The Mount Charles Big School Cook Off, in association with SuperValu certainly ticks all those boxes.”

SuperValu Dungiven Manager Ross Gibson said: “I was delighted to welcome the two boys from Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt, to our store here in Dungiven. Their demonstration certainly attracted our customers’ attention and I think everyone who came into the store left dreaming about their wonderful ‘Wheaten Griddles’. We all wish them the best of luck for the finals.”

Caitriona Lennox, Business Development Manager at Mount Charles thanked Mrs Regan and pupils of Rainey Endowed for coming along to demonstrate their cooking abilities and said she was “looking forward to welcoming them to the finals at Belfast Met,” in March.

Each county winning team will receive an apron, a finalist plaque for their school and a chef’s jacket to wear to the finals and the overall winning team will receive a plaque for the winning team and other amazing prizes.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie