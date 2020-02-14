Court News : Magherafelt man arrested just three days after avoiding prison

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly behaviour, a Magherafelt man was arrested again for the same offence, a court has been told.
Christopher McPeake, 30, from Piney Hill admitted using disorderly behaviour in the Meeting Street area of Magherafelt on the afternoon of December 7.
Just three days earlier McPeake walked from court with a suspended prison sentence.
On that occasion, which arose out of similar circumstances, McPeake represented himself telling District Judge Oonagh Mullan, “When you’re young you do stupid things.
“You grow up and stop doing them.”
In the latest matter, he had obtained legal representation who drew attention to the short gap between sentencing and re-offending.
Judge Mullan decided to seek a pre-sentence report remarking: “This behaviour is concerning.”
She also told McPeake: “I remember this. You previously represented yourself.”
He replied: “I didn’t do a very good job, did I?”
Judge Mullan ordered a remand on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing until March 4.
