Court News : Magherafelt man on pre-Christmas drink-drive allegation

A forty-seven-year-old Magherafelt man has appeared in court on a number of motoring charges, which include dangerous driving.



Marc Anthony O’Neill from Queens Avenue, is further accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol in the incident which allegedly took place in Tobermore on December 18.



An officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.



A defence lawyer requested some time to consult with his client on the charges.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan agreed and remanded O’Neill on continuing bail and ordered him to return to court on February 12, when he is to indicate how he intends to plead.