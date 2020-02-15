Cashless parking plans come into effect next week

Cashless parking is to come into effect on all council owned car parks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area from next Monday.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council made the announcement as it confirmed it is to partner with app company JustPark.



Whilst drivers will be able to pay for their parking with cash, the app allows those who wish to pay via the app, the opportunity to do so.



The new system will also feature the innovative start/stop functionality which enables drivers to start their parking booking when they arrive at the car park and stop the payment when they return to their car, meaning drivers only pay for the amount of parking time specifically used whilst also mitigating against ‘overstaying’ penalties.



JustPark currently works with over 20 local authorities across the UK and is partnered with many established operators. Using its award-winning platform, existing customers are able to search, find and start a session in as little as 30 seconds using the JustPark app – it’s the highest rated car parking payment app in the UK, with an average satisfaction rating of 96%, has 3.5 million users and a 5* Trustpilot rating.



There will be a crossover period when the old system is still working.



The change in service means that users will need to become familiar with a new parking app, however the change has been implemented with drivers in mind.



Visitors and residents in Northern Ireland will be able to use the JustPark platform with confidence that all of the cashless benefits they currently enjoy will not only be continued, but also improved upon.



To download the JustPark app directly, visit https://t.co/7SeRcfiHYp