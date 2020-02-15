Cashless parking plans come into effect next week

Contact
Cashless parking is to come into effect on all council owned car parks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area from next Monday.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council made the announcement as it confirmed it is to partner with app company JustPark.
Whilst drivers will be able to pay for their parking with cash, the app allows those who wish to pay via the app, the opportunity to do so.
The new system will also feature the innovative start/stop functionality which enables drivers to start their parking booking when they arrive at the car park and stop the payment when they return to their car, meaning drivers only pay for the amount of parking time specifically used whilst also mitigating against ‘overstaying’ penalties.
JustPark currently works with over 20 local authorities across the UK and is partnered with many established operators. Using its award-winning platform, existing customers are able to search, find and start a session in as little as 30 seconds using the JustPark app – it’s the highest rated car parking payment app in the UK, with an average satisfaction rating of 96%, has 3.5 million users and a 5* Trustpilot rating.
There will be a crossover period when the old system is still working.
The change in service means that users will need to become familiar with a new parking app, however the change has been implemented with drivers in mind.
Visitors and residents in Northern Ireland will be able to use the JustPark platform with confidence that all of the cashless benefits they currently enjoy will not only be continued, but also improved upon.
To download the JustPark app directly, visit https://t.co/7SeRcfiHYp
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mid Ulster District Council chair Martin Kearney(far right) is picturedwith an all star group of Seamus Heaney fans incuding actor Stephen Rea in Dublin's Christ Church Cathedral last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.