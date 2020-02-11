Director of Ballymaguigan company to stand trial

Contact
Dungannon Court
The management of a design company are to stand trial on a number of alleged unsafe employee working practices.
Multiple Product Designs Limited is based at Moss Road, Magherafelt and are registered as providing management consultancy services.
Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court for a committal hearing was director, Paul Donnelly, who did not object to the proceedings.
It is alleged in April 2016, the company failed in their duty as an employer to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all their employees and failed to make suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health to which employees were exposed.
Finally, it is alleged the company failed to ensure work from height was carried out in a manner which was reasonably safe.
A lawyer appearing on behalf of the prosecution said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.
Donnelly chose not to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.
He was remanded on £500 bail to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on March 10.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The view over Ballinderry Bridge as Storm Ciara swept through Co Derry over the weekend. Picture: John O'Neill/ Sperrin Photography
Diversions will be in place as the six figure resurfacing works is carried out on the Ballyquin Road.
Some members of the Take Action for Maghera Park group who are opposing the building of an industrial park at the former Maghera High School site.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.