Director of Ballymaguigan company to stand trial

Dungannon Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Multiple Product Designs Limited is based at Moss Road, Magherafelt and are registered as providing management consultancy services.

Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court for a committal hearing was director, Paul Donnelly, who did not object to the proceedings.

It is alleged in April 2016, the company failed in their duty as an employer to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all their employees and failed to make suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health to which employees were exposed.

Finally, it is alleged the company failed to ensure work from height was carried out in a manner which was reasonably safe.

A lawyer appearing on behalf of the prosecution said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Donnelly chose not to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

He was remanded on £500 bail to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on March 10.

