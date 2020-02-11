Contact

Welcome for new Clady footpath improvements

Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Mc Peake has welcomed commencement of new footpath scheme from Ford Road, Clady to St Conor’s School.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Speaking to the County Derry Post, the Carntogher Sinn Fein representative said: "I very much welcome the commencement of this footpath improvement scheme which will make walking along this busy stretch of Mayogall Road much safer for pedestrians and motorists alike.

"The scheme will see the creation of a new footpath between Ford Road and St Mary’s Primary School and the widening of the existing footpath between the primary and secondary school’s.

"The scheme will also see the widening of the Ford Road and Mayogall Road junction which will greatly the improvement of visibility at this dangerous location.

"I wish to thank Tracy Bratton from DFI Roads Service for working along with former Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein MLA Ian Milne and myself in having this significant footway improvement scheme delivered.

"When completed these works will contribute to this stretch of roadway becoming much safer for both road users and pedestrian."

Some members of the Take Action for Maghera Park group who are opposing the building of an industrial park at the former Maghera High School site.

