Bloc Blinds partner with two new charity causes

Naomi Hyndman, Bloc Blinds, Michelle McDaid, Air Ambulance NI, Sarah Clements, Cancer Fund for Children and Ciara McGonnell-Cushnahan, Bloc Blinds.
An award winning Magherafelt blind company has announced its new charity partners for 2020.
Bloc Blinds says it will support the Cancer Fund for Children and Air Ambulance NI.
Commenting on the new partnerships, Ciara McGonnell-Cushnahan, Bloc Blinds Financial Director said: “Each year our colleagues nominate two charities to support and we are proud the team has chosen to fundraise for these very important organisations.
"Cancer Fund for Children is a cause close to our hearts, with so many people impacted by cancer in their family at some stage through their lives.
"But when a child is diagnosed, it resonates particularly hard with every parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or sibling.
"Staff across the business are looking forward to getting involved in a range of fundraising events and activities to help raise vital funds to support children with cancer in Northern Ireland, and their families.”
The charities were selected by employees across the business, with Bloc Blinds previously supporting S.T.E.P.S. and Macmillan Cancer Support in 2019.
Naomi Hyndman, Trade Support Team Leader at the firm, added: “Air Ambulance NI provides vital assistance in life threatening situations across Northern Ireland.
"With a dedicated and committed team, it has become an invaluable service, and we wanted to do whatever we could to show our support.
"We hope by partnering with both Cancer Fund for Children and Air Ambulance NI, we will not only help raise a significant amount of money to go towards the wonderful work they do, but also increase awareness of the charities.”
