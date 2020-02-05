A special night to remember all those lost to suicide will take place in Draperstown next week.



The Night of Remembrance will run in the Church of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday, February 19 between 7:30pm and 8.30pm.



The event is a chance to come together as a community to offer strength, courage and hope to all who need it.



It will be led by Bishop Mc Keown and Fr Madden and we encourage everyone to come along.



If you want your loved ones photo included on the night please email a copy to mentalhealthsteps@gmail.com