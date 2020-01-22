Five new classrooms approved for Limavady School

Contact
An ASD classroom has been confirmed for Carrigallen NS.
Sinn Féin Benbradagh councillor Brenda Chivers has welcomed news planning permission for additional five classrooms has been approved for Limavady's Rossmar School.
"After intensive lobbying by my colleagues for the replacement of what was really a not fit for purpose facility, that was nearly seventy years old, the then Sinn Féin Education Minister John O Dowd approved the new school estate costing some £9.3 million pounds, a move that was most welcome from the Rossmar community, including pupils, staff, Board of Governors and the wider Limavady and district area, work which is currently ongoing and should be due for completion in the very near future.
"This new addition to the school will future proof the entire site and ensure its efficacy for the decades to come.
"It will be mine and my colleagues intention to see this through to completion and deliver this excellent resource to the area.
"It is expected that the provision of the additional five classrooms will commence soon and should be completed next year."
Councillor Chivers added: "This is one of the really good news stories, and I'm delighted the myself and my colleagues have played a central part, the future is indeed bright."
