Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

US Consul General visits Seamus Heaney HomePlace

US Consul General in Belfast, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace last Friday and experienced the award-winning Man and Boy exhibition.

US Consul General visits Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney and US Consul General, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, at the entrance to Seamus Heaney HomePlace Man & Boy Exhibition.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

US Consul General in Belfast, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace last Friday and experienced the award-winning Man and Boy exhibition.

Seamus Heaney’s work has a long-standing association with America and the late Poet Laureate spent time teaching at some of the country’s top universities, including the University of California at Berkley, and Harvard University.

Ms Trudeau was welcomed to HomePlace by Councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Trudeau to Mid Ulster today and continue the already strong connection between this area, Seamus Heaney and the United States.”

The Belfast Consulate General is the second oldest continuously operating US Consulate in the world, having been established by U.S. President George Washington in 1796.

Current incumbent Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau took on the role in September 2018, having previously served in Lahore, Pakistan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

NI top spots for St Colm's pupils

Pupils Nicole Donnelly and Katie McAuley ( centre) achieved second and third places resepctively in A Level Health and Social Care. Also in picture is Mrs Maguire, Miss Kearney and Miss Sheilds.

NI top spots for St Colm's pupils

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie