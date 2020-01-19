US Consul General visits Seamus Heaney HomePlace

US Consul General in Belfast, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace last Friday and experienced the award-winning Man and Boy exhibition.



Seamus Heaney’s work has a long-standing association with America and the late Poet Laureate spent time teaching at some of the country’s top universities, including the University of California at Berkley, and Harvard University.



Ms Trudeau was welcomed to HomePlace by Councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Trudeau to Mid Ulster today and continue the already strong connection between this area, Seamus Heaney and the United States.”



The Belfast Consulate General is the second oldest continuously operating US Consulate in the world, having been established by U.S. President George Washington in 1796.



Current incumbent Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau took on the role in September 2018, having previously served in Lahore, Pakistan.