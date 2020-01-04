Contact
County Derry Post Review of the Year: December 2019
Sister makes heartfelt plea over Helena
It was a sad start to the month as the sister of missing Co Derry woman Helena McElhennon made a heartfelt plea for information over her disappearance.
Teresa Kidd appealed to motorists, walkers and anyone else who may been in the area between Draperstown and Derry on the day the mum-of-four was last seen, to think back and come forward with information.
"If anyone knows the slightest thing, even if you remember something that may seem really small or insignificant, just ring 101 and the police will fully investigate it,"
“They are the professionals, they will take it from there.
Helena went missing on Sunday, November 24.
"We have approximate timings of between 9.30 and 11am and really dashcam footage is brilliant. “If people could go back and have a look, even if they think there is nothing significant, please just have a look.
"Go back to last Sunday and if anything fits the description, let the police know because something may just give us that clue that we need to find Helena."
Residents fear intimidation campaign
Concerned residents in Tobermore said they feared that an intimidation campaign was being waged in the village following a second arson attack
The PSNI said it was again investigating sfter a 4x4 vehicle was torched on December 7.
The victim - a local businessman - had parked the car in a layby earlier that day.
The arson followed a similar attack on a car and a home in the village on November 16.
Kelly's raise over £100,000 for kid's charity
Some good news to the month was the huge achievement by family owned supermarket chain Kellys, with staff raising an incredible £100,000 for a children's cancer charity.
Kelly's Supermarkets, which owns ten SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA stores in Mid-Ulster, raised the six figure sum for the Cancer Fund for Children.
Staff across the stores raised a whopping £102,460 for the cause, close to the hearts of the staff and communities associated with the groups’ outlets.
The partnership with Cancer Fund for Children began in 2011 when Kelly’s staff held bucket collections in their stores.
Seeing how much the cause resonated with staff and customers alike, the group decided to do more to try and make a larger donation to the charity.
Lauryn Kelly said: “Seeing the life changing work carried out by Cancer Fund for Children inspired our team to take action and try to support their efforts as best we could,”
