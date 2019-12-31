Shops recognised for best festive window displays

A number of County Derry shops have scooped prizes in Causeway Coast and Glens Council's annual festive window display competition.



Four local winners, including Kilrea's St Vincent de Paul charity shop, were recognised for their creative displays which helped to spread Christmas cheer throughout towns and villages.

Lucy Goose on Market Street Limavady was the winner of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Limavady. Patricia Kirkpatrick is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy.



The initiative encouraged business owners to get in to the spirit of the season by coming up with creative displays.

Throughout December, a panel of independent judges scored the decorated windows, and they were wowed by everyone’s artistic efforts which created a warm welcome for shoppers and visitors.



The winners were selected using a number of criteria including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and the positive perception it gave to the town centre.



Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “In the weeks leading up to Christmas many members of the public have made comments about the beautiful festive shop window displays. I have noticed this during my various engagements across the Borough, and have really admired the creativity and skill involved. The Christmas windows have helped to attract people in to our area and have encouraged people to ‘shop local’ this Christmas.”

St. Vincent de Paul charity shop on Maghera Street Kilrea was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Kilrea. Eileen McShane is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy.



The competition applied to 11 towns and villages, and each winning business was presented with a bespoke glass trophy in recognition of their efforts.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Manager Julienne Elliott said: “Our congratulations go to all shops and businesses who took part in this year’s competition. The standard just gets higher every year, and that is really great to see. The windows help to create a welcoming atmosphere and they encourage people to spend time browsing and shopping when they are in town, which is very important for our ‘Shop local’ Christmas campaign.”

Silky’s Bistro on Main Street Dungiven was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Dungiven. Rachael O’Connor is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy.



The local winners were:

Dungiven: Silky’s Bistro, Main Street.

Garvagh: The Flower Basket, Main Street.

Kilrea: St. Vincent de Paul charity shop, Maghera Street.

Limavady: Lucy Goose, Market Street.