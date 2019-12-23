Christmas activities at Roe Valley Residents Association

Limavady's Roe Valley Residents Association (RVRA) has enjoyed a jam-packed schedule of Christmas outtings and activities.

On top of over 100 residents – young and old – enjoying a delicious home cooked Christmas dinner with added outings, numerous RVRA projects have also celebrated with numerous trips

Over 70 young people from the 'Stronger Together' youth project enjoyed a visit to Brunswick Movie bowl on Wednesday, December 11.

The group enjoyed dinner and viewing the very popular Frozen II Movie.

Participants from the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) also enjoyed a festive outing to Brunswick on Thursday, December 12, although they opted for a more 'mature' evening in

Martha’s Vineyard and ending with a game of Bowls.

On Friday, December 13 the older members of RVRA enjoyed their last weekly craft class of the year. They all celebrated with some festive craft making, a few Christmas games and some tea and treats.

RVRA also had the Together Building United Communities (TBUC) good relations project visit the

festive Christmas market in Belfast on Saturday, December 14.

Around 40 young people from across five local areas including Limavady, Glack, Dungiven, Greysteel and Burnfoot participated in the outing. They also enjoyed an afternoon on the ice at Dundonald Ice Bowl continuing to build relationships by ice skating with their peers.

RVRA would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!