Christmas activities at Roe Valley Residents Association

Contact
Pictured are some of those who attended the Roe Valley Residents Association's Christmas lunch. The group put on a host of activities and trips for residents.
Limavady's Roe Valley Residents Association (RVRA) has enjoyed a jam-packed schedule of Christmas outtings and activities.
On top of over 100 residents – young and old – enjoying a delicious home cooked Christmas dinner with added outings, numerous RVRA projects have also celebrated with numerous trips
Over 70 young people from the 'Stronger Together' youth project enjoyed a visit to Brunswick Movie bowl on Wednesday, December 11.
The group enjoyed dinner and viewing the very popular Frozen II Movie.
Participants from the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) also enjoyed a festive outing to Brunswick on Thursday, December 12, although they opted for a more 'mature' evening in
Martha’s Vineyard and ending with a game of Bowls.
On Friday, December 13 the older members of RVRA enjoyed their last weekly craft class of the year. They all celebrated with some festive craft making, a few Christmas games and some tea and treats.
RVRA also had the Together Building United Communities (TBUC) good relations project visit the
festive Christmas market in Belfast on Saturday, December 14.
Around 40 young people from across five local areas including Limavady, Glack, Dungiven, Greysteel and Burnfoot participated in the outing. They also enjoyed an afternoon on the ice at Dundonald Ice Bowl continuing to build relationships by ice skating with their peers.
RVRA would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured are some of those who attended the Roe Valley Residents Association's Christmas lunch. The group put on a host of activities and trips for residents.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.