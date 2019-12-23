Alleged disorderly behaviour within days of avoiding immediate custody Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly and indecent behaviour, a Magherafelt man has appeared back in court on a new public order allegation.

Christopher McPeake (30) from Piney Hill is accused of using disorderly behaviour in the Meeting Street area of Magherafelt on December 7.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan, who dealt with McPeake on the last occasion, remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 15.