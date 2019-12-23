Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Alleged disorderly behaviour within days of avoiding immediate custody Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly and indecent behaviour, a Magherafelt man has appeared back in court on a new public order allegation.
Christopher McPeake (30) from Piney Hill is accused of using disorderly behaviour in the Meeting Street area of Magherafelt on December 7.
A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan, who dealt with McPeake on the last occasion, remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 15.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured are some of those who attended the Roe Valley Residents Association's Christmas lunch. The group put on a host of activities and trips for residents.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.