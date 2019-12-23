Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Alleged disorderly behaviour within days of avoiding immediate custody

Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly and indecent behaviour, a Magherafelt man has appeared back in court on a new public order allegation.

Maghera man accused of attempted sexual communication with child

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Alleged disorderly behaviour within days of avoiding immediate custody Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly and indecent behaviour, a Magherafelt man has appeared back in court on a new public order allegation.
Christopher McPeake (30) from Piney Hill is accused of using disorderly behaviour in the Meeting Street area of Magherafelt on December 7.
A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan, who dealt with McPeake on the last occasion, remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 15.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie