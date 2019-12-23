Maghera woman charged with escaping from custody

A woman has appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of escaping from lawful custody last month.

Naomi Healy (26) from Edenview Court, Maghera is charged with making off while being in the custody of two police officers on November 29. An officer

familiar with the facts of the case said the charge could be connected.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Healy on continuing bail to return to court on February 5.