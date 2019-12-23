Drink-driving charge to be contested

Contact
A charge of driving after consuming excess alcohol is to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.
Christine Henderson (46) from Mill Crescent, Tobermore is accused of committing the offence on November 21 in Maghera.
An officer familiar with the facts if the case said the charge could be connected. A defending lawyer entered a not guilty plea to the court on his client’s behalf.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Henderson on continuing bail until January 8 when a contest date is to be fixed.
Henderson has been excused from appearing in person on the next occasion.
