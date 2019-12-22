Multiple motoring charges denied

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Multiple motoring charges which are alleged to have occurred on April 20 are to be contested.
Eamon Francis Conway (50) from Cordarragh, Draperstown is accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a breath test, as well as stealing a Ford
Transit van and driving it without a licence or insurance.
The offences are alleged to have occurred at Tobermore Road, Dessertmartin.
A defending lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates court his client does not accept the charges.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan granted an adjournment until January 8 when a contest date is to be allocated.
