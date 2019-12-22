Alternative disposal sought for teen accused of motoring offence

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Defence lawyers are to make representations to the prosecution on behalf of a teenager facing a number of motoring allegations, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.
Callum Bradley (19) from Noones Vale, Maghera is accused of driving dangerously after consuming excess alcohol as well as failing to provide a preliminary breath test.
The offences are alleged relate to an incident on December 1 at St Lurachs Road, Maghera.
A police officer familiar with the facts of the case said the charges could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan agreed to allow time for legal discussions and remanded Bradley on continuing bail until January 15, when the case will be reviewed, although he has been excused from attending on that date.
