Family owned construction firm scoop another top award

A family owned Magherafelt construction company have picked up yet another prestigious award.

Henry Brothers Ltd have been awarded Family Business of the Year at the Annual Business Awards in London by the British Chambers of Commerce.

The latest accolade comes just after the business, still run by the Henry family, scooped the Northern Ireland heat of the competition earlier this year, the Magherafelt construction firm went on to collect the national award at a gala event in London earlier this month.

The Chamber Business Awards, now in its 16th year, is one of the showpiece events in the business calendar, highlighting the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity for the UK and local communities.

The judging panel praised the firm for its impressive turnover and profit over the last three years, while staying true to the values that Jim Henry founded the company on in 1976. They were congratulated as a business, operating in a challenging sector, and their family values shone through; their ethos of cooperation, fairness and mutual support is admirable.

Speaking about the win David Henry, Managing Director, said: "This award is testament to the hard work and effort that my father, Jim, has put into the business since he started it over 40 years ago and the pride that we as the second generation have in taking it forward.

“This is not just an award for the family but for our employees, past and present, that have helped us become the company that we are today.

“We are surrounded by a fantastic team of people who take the threads of our ethos, values, morals and standards and weave them through every part of the business, which is evident for all to see. We will continue to deliver the best construction solution we possibly can for every client, every time, without fail – That’s what makes us Altogether Stronger”.

Congratulating the Henry family on the award, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “The National Chamber Business Awards are an opportunity for Northern Ireland businesses to compete with the best of business from across the UK and we are delighted that Henry Brothers has been awarded ‘Family Business of the Year’ on a national stage. The award is much deserved recognition for the passion the Henry family has for the business and for their contribution to the construction industry here.

"On behalf of everyone at NI Chamber, congratulations to the entire Henry Brothers team.’