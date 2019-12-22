Bellaghy man accused of twice threatening to destroy house

Contact
Charges on three separate dates but each relating to an alleged domestic abuse matter, have been put to a thirty-nine-year-old man who appeared at court.
In order of alleged occurrence Mark Bernard Owen McErlean from Scribe Road, Bellaghy is accused of making a threat to a female to destroy a house on July 7.
He is again accused of repeating this on September 23.
Finally, four days later it is alleged McErlean assaulted a police officer.
At Magherafelt Magistrates Court an officer familiar with the facts of the case said the charges could be connected.
A prosecuting lawyer advised a full file is still awaited from police investigating the incidents.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded McErlane on continuing bail to return to court on January 15.
