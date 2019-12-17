Welcome for new bus stop safety measures in Lavey and Greenlough

Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Mc Peake has welcomed commitment from Translink, DfI Roads and Mid-Ulster District Council for additional road safety measures to be carried out at a number of bus stop locations in the Lavey and Greenlough areas.

Speaking to the County Derry Post the Carntogher Councillor said: “I wish to thank DfI Roads and Translink managers for attending a recent meeting with myself at a number of local school bus stop locations, where because of the topography and nature of the roads and junctions concerned it can be dangerous for children getting on and off school buses.

"Particularly in the dark winter mornings and evenings where visibility from oncoming traffic makes it crucial that school children have adequate, safe areas for boarding and enlightening from their school buses”

“DfI and Translink have agreed to provide additional ‘Bus Stop’ safety signs and to create a hard standing area on a verge embankment at the junction of Rocktown and Hillhead Road for children to use when embarking off buses.

"Additional safety signage warning motorists off the bus stop and children on the carriageway will also be installed at the Carnaman/Mayogall Road junction.

"In addition to these measures I also wish to thank Mid-Ulster District Council for agreeing to my request to have a school bus shelter installed at Ballymcpeake/Mayogall Road junction.

"All of these measures will enhance the conditions our schoolchildren endure when going to and from their schools”