Welcome for new bus stop safety measures in Lavey and Greenlough

Contact
Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Mc Peake has welcomed commitment from Translink, DfI Roads and Mid-Ulster District Council for additional road safety measures to be carried out at a number of bus stop locations in the Lavey and Greenlough areas.
Speaking to the County Derry Post the Carntogher Councillor said: “I wish to thank DfI Roads and Translink managers for attending a recent meeting with myself at a number of local school bus stop locations, where because of the topography and nature of the roads and junctions concerned it can be dangerous for children getting on and off school buses.
"Particularly in the dark winter mornings and evenings where visibility from oncoming traffic makes it crucial that school children have adequate, safe areas for boarding and enlightening from their school buses”
“DfI and Translink have agreed to provide additional ‘Bus Stop’ safety signs and to create a hard standing area on a verge embankment at the junction of Rocktown and Hillhead Road for children to use when embarking off buses.
"Additional safety signage warning motorists off the bus stop and children on the carriageway will also be installed at the Carnaman/Mayogall Road junction.
"In addition to these measures I also wish to thank Mid-Ulster District Council for agreeing to my request to have a school bus shelter installed at Ballymcpeake/Mayogall Road junction.
"All of these measures will enhance the conditions our schoolchildren endure when going to and from their schools”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mid Ulster Council chairman, Martin Kearney joins staff and pupils and invited guests at the Shared Education Project between Maghera Primary School and St. Mary's Glenview Primary School
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.