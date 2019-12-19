Beth and Eddis take on Save the Children cash challenge

TWO local ladies have helped raise cash for Save the Children in the run up to Christmas.

Beth McIlrath from Kilrea and Eddis Nicholl from Portglenone, approached local businesses and asked them to take up the

challenge of donating £100 for the charity's 100th year.

The persuasive pair encouraged local businesses to donate a total of £1700 .

Over the years, Beth and Eddis, who have been fundraising and raising awareness of Save the Children, have been inspired by the work of the charity, and its founder, a remarkable woman named Eglantyne Jebb, who in the aftermath of World War I, distributed leaflets in Trafalgar Square showing famine-stricken children.

She was promptly arrested. Eglantyne faced trial for her protest and was found guilty (but the prosecuting counsel was so impressed he offered to pay the £5 fine himself!)

Her courageous stand was not in vain. It marked the birth of Save the Children. Over the century since, we’ve been fighting for children every single day, inspired by her simple, irrefutable message: “Every generation of children offers mankind the possibility of rebuilding his ruin of a world.

Beth McIlrath and the Garvagh/Kilrea branch along with Eddis and Save the Children would like to thank all the businesses who gave so generously.

The businesses who took up the challenge were:

Beeswax Antique, Culmore Organic Farm, Johnston Printing Ltd, Kerr Group Insurance

Mc Atamney Butchers, Garvagh, Oran Mc Atamney Butchers, Kilrea

Ian Mc Clelland Opticians, H A Mc Ilrath & Sons Ltd, Old Point Inn

J Rainey (bookmakers, Brian Scott Engineering, Utopia Kitchens