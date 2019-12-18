Contact

Book launch helps raise over £1000 for Air Ambulance NI

At the recent book launch of 'The Graham Letters (1792-1907)' attendees were invited to make a voluntary donation to Air Ambulance NI.

Graham Mawhinney and Colin Doyle presenting a cheque for £1010 to Michelle McDaid from Air Ambulance NI.

An impressive £1010 was raised from the event and a cheque was recently presented by historian and author Graham Mawhinney to the lifesaving organisation.
Mr Mawhinney's full colour publication consists of 91 letters, 11 appendices, three family trees, a local map, a bibliography and 62 photos.
The letters relate to the Graham family from Owenreagh, Draperstown and Mr Mawhinney spent many years researching before compiling the 196 page project.
Since publication the book has received many favourable reviews from around the world including one lady from from Buffalo in the USA.
Janice Feigenbaum commented in personal correspondence: "All I can say is WOW!! What an impressive amount of time, energy, dedication and devotion!
"As a fellow historian, I know how much effort was expended by you in finding the letters, reading them, compiling them, making sense of them and then weaving them cohesively into such a wonderful text."
The launch event was held in The Shepherd’s Rest, Sixtowns and the compiler would offer sincere thanks to Colin Doyle for hosting the evening and to all who attended for supporting this worthwhile charity so generously.

