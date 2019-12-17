Pupils join forces for cross community call on Climate Change

As part of their Shared Education Project the pupils of St Mary’s Glenview and Maghera Primary School came together to add their voices to those of so many young people all over the world calling for action on Climate Change.

The boys and girls delivered their message to an invited audience at the St Lurach’s Centre. Maghera.

Guests included the Chairman of Mid Ulster Council, Martin Kearney, members of the local clergy, school governors and parents.

The message from the pupils was loud and clear and they hope this will lead to action on the part of the adults.