Maghera woman to contest assault charge

A thirty-two year old woman has appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of assault, which relates to an alleged incident last month.

Surita Brown from Carsonville Drive, Maghera is accused of committing the offence against a male on November 10.

An officer familiar with the facts of the case said the charge could be connected.

A defending lawyer told the court his client denies the allegations.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Brown on continuing bail to return on December 18 when a contest date is to be fixed.