Maghera woman to contest assault charge

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A thirty-two year old woman has appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of assault, which relates to an alleged incident last month.
Surita Brown from Carsonville Drive, Maghera is accused of committing the offence against a male on November 10.
An officer familiar with the facts of the case said the charge could be connected.
A defending lawyer told the court his client denies the allegations.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Brown on continuing bail to return on December 18 when a contest date is to be fixed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured at the Wellness Café in Letterkenny are Edel O’Doherty, Cathy McCloskey, Raymond Guthrie and Tina Duffy
Graham Mawhinney and Colin Doyle presenting a cheque for £1010 to Michelle McDaid from Air Ambulance NI.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.