Man accused of breaching sex order by staying in Portglenone

A man is accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by staying overnight at an address in Portglenone which had not been approved by his designated risk manager.

Malcolm Gareth Graham (33), with an address at Dunboe Road in Articlave, is alleged to have committed the breach on November 9 this year.

The defendant was at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and the case was adjourned to January.