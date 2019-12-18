Accused of damaging house, car, flowers and plant pots

Contact
A man has been charged with causing criminal damage to a man's house, car, flowers and plant pots.
Darrell Friel (32), of Temple Park, Castlerock, is charged in relation to November 16 this year.
At Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 9 the case was adjourned to January.
The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions including a ban on entering the Highfield Drive/Lismurphy Avenue area of Coleraine.
