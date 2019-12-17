Contact

Disorderly man tells court: 'When you’re young you do stupid things'

A thirty-year-old man who turned aggressive after being caught urinating in a shop doorway

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A thirty-year-old man who turned aggressive after being caught urinating in a shop doorway in Magherafelt, has told a court “When you’re young you do stupid things. You grow up and stop doing them.”
Christopher McPeake from Piney Hill, Magherafelt was observed by police at 2.40am on October 13.
When officers approached, he turned to face them and shouted “F*** off”.
His behaviour was described as “extremely aggressive” and he refused to provide his identity despite being asked several times. Having been warned to moderate his behaviour and refused McPeake was arrested.
He appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court representing himself, where District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked, “You have a habit of this sort of behaviour - being aggressive and obstructive. You are not learning.”
McPeake replied, “I suppose it’s age. When you’re young, you do stupid things. You grow up and stop doing them. That’s the process of life.”
Judge Mullan told him, “You are a nuisance to police. You are taking up their time.”
Shrugging, McPeake said, “There you go.”
When the judge said police have other matters to deal with rather than his drunkenness, McPeake said, “True, very true. Age is going to happen. We live and learn.”
Judge Mullan decided on the basis of a significant relevant record, she would adjourn for a pre-sentence report.
On return at the most recent sitting, McPeake said very little and was handed a one month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

