Death by careless driving accused returned for trial

A case in which it is alleged death was caused by careless driving has been return for trial to crown court.
Appearing for a committal hearing at Magherafelt Magistrates Court was
Samuel Chestnutt (28) from Moss Drive, Antrim who is accused of causing the death of Stephen Wilkinson by driving without due care and attention and whilst uninsured.
The charges relate to a fatal road traffic collision in Cookstown on October 1, 2017.
Mr Wilkinson,from Ardboe, was 26 at the time of his death.
A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan.
Chestnutt chose not to witness or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.
Judge Mullan remanded Chestnutt on £500 bail and ordered him to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court on January 16.
