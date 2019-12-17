Police noticed man slumped over car in early hours

Contact
Police on mobile patrol at 2.25am noticed a car parked with its lights on and engine running and a man slumped forward in the driver's seat with his head on his chest and he didn't waken up until officers opened the door.
David Doherty (32), was discovered at Castlerock Road in Coleraine on August 6 this year and at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 9 he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit.
A preliminary breath test was zero but a number of substances were detected in his system.
The defendant of Claragh Court in Derry/Londonderry indicated to police he had driven to the location.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been leaving a friend home.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.
