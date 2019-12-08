Jail for drink driver with 'one of worst' readings of the year

Contact

A MAN with one of the highest alcohol readings detected on Northern Ireland's roads this year has been jailed for 10 months and banned from the road for five years.

A MAN with one of the highest alcohol readings detected on Northern Ireland's roads this year has been jailed for 10 months and banned from the road for five years.
Ciara Mariusz Kucinski (30), of Main Street in Portglenone, was detected driving near his home in a Peugeot 206 on November 5 - just a few days after being given a suspended jail term and being banned for four years at a court for another similarly high drink reading.
On October 28, he had been in court and admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath while using the same car at Ballymacombs Road between Portglenone and Bellaghy three days earlier.
He also admitted possession of cannabis; insurance and driving licence offences as well as having defective tyres.
The PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page had previously made reference to the October case and said the defendant was "almost four times the limit".
On Thursday, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard that on November 5 - this time in Portglenone - the defendant registered 136 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Kucinski, originally from Poland, appeared at Ballymena court via video-link from prison where he has been on remand after being taken into custody on November 5.
He pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess alcohol in his breath; driving whilst disqualified and being uninsured. The court heard that when stopped by police, he failed a preliminary breath test and when he gave an evidential sample two-and-a-half hours later, he had a reading of 136 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The judge activated the suspended sentence and added five months for the new offences, making a total of 10 months in custody and also banned the defendant from driving for five years.

