Cannabis factory charges relating to three Co Derry addresses

A TOTAL of 10 charges relating to the alleged possession, cultivation and intent to supply cannabis, involve three different County Derry locations, it has been alleged in court.

Lukasz Kalicki (37) from Claragh Hill Gardens, Kilrea is accused of three counts of cultivating cannabis, two counts each of possessing and intending to supply the drugs, and dishonestly using electricity as well as a single count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. The offences are alleged to have occurred on October18 at addresses in Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea. A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court all charges could be connected. District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Kalicki on contemning bail to return to court on December 18.