Cannabis factory charges relating to three Co Derry addresses

Contact
A TOTAL of 10 charges relating to the alleged possession, cultivation and intent to supply cannabis, involve three different County Derry locations, it has been alleged in court.
Lukasz Kalicki (37) from Claragh Hill Gardens, Kilrea is accused of three counts of cultivating cannabis, two counts each of possessing and intending to supply the drugs, and dishonestly using electricity as well as a single count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. The offences are alleged to have occurred on October18 at addresses in Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea. A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court all charges could be connected. District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Kalicki on contemning bail to return to court on December 18.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has warned that the Northern Irish farming sector will face more uncertainty than ever under any new British Government.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.